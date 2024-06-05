QS World University Rankings 2025: Education Ministry lauds IIT Bombay and Delhi for their ranks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been ranked 118th, climbing 31 ranks and IIT Delhi is at 150th, climbing 47 ranks globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025 which were released on Tuesday, June 4.
The Ministry of Education put out a tweet on social media platform X congratulating the two institutes. "Applauding all the stakeholders responsible for their painstaking efforts in achieving this historic feat," it posted today, June 5, 12.31 pm.
For the QS World University Rankings 2025, as many as 5,663 educational institutions around the world were evaluated and therefore, 1,503 institutions have been ranked.
As far as India is concerned, 46 institutions have been ranked this year. It might also be noted that all the institutes have been ranked in 18 different subject categories.
Since 2004, the QS World University Rankings have been a significant benchmark in assessing institutions worldwide. The rankings considers various parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, citations per faculty and many others.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States of America (USA) has been ranked as number one and number two is Imperial College London in the United Kingdom (UK) followed by UK's Oxford University.