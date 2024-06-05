QS World University Rankings 2025: Education Ministry lauds IIT Bombay and Delhi for their ranks

For the QS World University Rankings 2025, as many as 5,663 educational institutions around the world were evaluated and therefore, 1,503 institutions have been ranked.

As far as India is concerned, 46 institutions have been ranked this year. It might also be noted that all the institutes have been ranked in 18 different subject categories.

Since 2004, the QS World University Rankings have been a significant benchmark in assessing institutions worldwide. The rankings considers various parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, citations per faculty and many others.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States of America (USA) has been ranked as number one and number two is Imperial College London in the United Kingdom (UK) followed by UK's Oxford University.