NIRF Rankings 2024: Education Ministry to announce rankings soon; recap of NIRF Rankings 2023 here

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, is expected to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024 very soon. These rankings categorise educational institutions in India into various categories such as Engineering, Medical, Management, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, Agriculture and more.

It was back on September 23, 2015 that the NIRF Rankings were launched by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and every year, it ranks Indian educational institutions, proving to be a valuable metric to go by for students and parents when picking the best educational institutions of India for further studies.

As stated in a report by NDTV and as per NIRF Rankings 2023, the top educational institutions of India are:

- Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Karnataka

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi

- Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi

- Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata, West Bengal

- Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

- Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, Karnataka

- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Coimbatore

- Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Tamil Nadu

- Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana

"This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions," says the official website, www.nirfindia.org.

The parameters broadly cover:

- Teaching, Learning and Resources

- Research and Professional Practices

- Graduation Outcomes

- Outreach and Inclusivity

- Perception