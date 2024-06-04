NEET UG Results 2024: 16 Aakash students become highest test scorers. Here's the list

As many as 16 students from Aakash Educational Services have scored big in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam results declared today, June 4, Tuesday, as stated in a press release shared by the institute.

Here's the list of classroom students who secured All-India Rank (AIR) 1:

- Mridul Manya Anand (from Greater Noida)

- Ayush Naugraiya (From Jhansi)

- Akshat Pangaria (Haldwani)

- Aditya Kumar Panda (Chennai)

- Arghyadeep Dutta (Kolkata)

- Saksham Agrawal (Siliguri)

- Sujoy Dutta (Delhi)

- Aryan Yadav (Lucknow)

- Manav Priyadarshi (Ranchi)

- Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul)

- Dhruv Garg

- Samit Kumar Saini

- Iram Quazi (Jaipur)

- Kriti Sharma (Surat)

Two students who undertook Aakash’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP) are:

- Krishnamurti Pankaj Siwal

- Gunmay Garg

Congratulating the students on the achievement, Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We congratulate the students for the exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

NEET is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.