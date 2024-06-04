NEET UG 2024 results: Candidates allege discrepancies between marks and results. Expert explains

Why the discrepancy?

Shedding some clarity on this discrepancy, career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi tells EdexLive that it had to do with the tie-breaking system implemented by the NTA this year.



“This year, there were several repeaters and we anticipated that there would be several aspirants who would score above 600. However, not all of them could achieve the same rank if their scores were tied,” he said.



According to the NTA, the tie-breaking system is the following:



Candidates with higher marks in biology, chemistry, and physics would rank first, followed by candidates with a smaller number of incorrect and correct answers attempted in all subjects, and finally by candidates with fewer incorrect and correct answers attempted in individual subjects, beginning with biology.



To clear the confusion of the aspirants, Gandhi suggests that the students’ scores should also have a section for remarks, explaining the basis on which they were awarded the ranks.



The results of the NEET-UG exam were declared today, June 4, among accusations of a paper leak and misconduct. Many candidates petitioned the Supreme Court, urging a thorough investigation in the matter, a stay in the declaration of results, and a re-exam.