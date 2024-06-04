NEET UG 2024 results: Candidates allege discrepancies between marks and results. Expert explains

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam for Undergraduate (NEET UG), many aspirants who received their marks pointed to a discrepancy between the marks they scored in the exam and the rank they got.
Taking to X, many aspirants claimed that despite scoring high, they still ranked pretty low. For example, students who scored 700 out of 720 marks claimed to have gotten a rank of 2250.
A few aspirants pointed out that this was not the situation last year, as students who scored above 700 were among the top rankers.
These figures have naturally resulted in confusion among aspirants and medicos alike, with them expressing worry about their admissions and the state of medical education in general, saying that the ranks they got prevent them from gaining admission to reputed medical colleges despite good scores.
Why the discrepancy?
Shedding some clarity on this discrepancy, career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi tells EdexLive that it had to do with the tie-breaking system implemented by the NTA this year.
“This year, there were several repeaters and we anticipated that there would be several aspirants who would score above 600. However, not all of them could achieve the same rank if their scores were tied,” he said.
According to the NTA, the tie-breaking system is the following:
Candidates with higher marks in biology, chemistry, and physics would rank first, followed by candidates with a smaller number of incorrect and correct answers attempted in all subjects, and finally by candidates with fewer incorrect and correct answers attempted in individual subjects, beginning with biology.
To clear the confusion of the aspirants, Gandhi suggests that the students’ scores should also have a section for remarks, explaining the basis on which they were awarded the ranks.
The results of the NEET-UG exam were declared today, June 4, among accusations of a paper leak and misconduct. Many candidates petitioned the Supreme Court, urging a thorough investigation in the matter, a stay in the declaration of results, and a re-exam.