NEET-UG paper leak: RTI filed seeking status report on investigation from Bihar DGP

Seeking information regarding the paper leak allegations in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, health activist Dr Vivek Pandey has filed a Right to Information (RTI) plea to the Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar.

To recall, the nationwide medical entrance examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 this year for over 24 lakh students. After the exam, several serious allegations of paper leaks surfaced, especially from Bihar, raising concerns about the transparency and fair conduct of the examination.

An investigation by the Bihar police revealed that the ‘paper leak gang’ allegedly took Rs 30 to 50 lakh from many candidates and accommodated them in lodges of Patna where they were provided question papers, claiming to be that of NEET-UG, for memorising.

The Bihar Police also arrested 13 people, including four examinees, in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Later, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) took over the investigation.

The RTI plea filed today, Saturday, June 1, by Dr Pandey seeks a status report of the investigation conducted by the Bihar police as well as the EOU department, on the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Dr Vivek Pandey wrote on X, “Filed a RTI to the Director General of Police Bihar to uncover the truth behind the NEET 2024 paper leak scam. Only through police investigation reports can we truly understand the extent of this issue.”

Today, a case was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking a thorough investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak allegations and re-examination.