NEET-UG paper leak: Aspirants move Supreme Court seeking re-exam

A group of medical aspirants have filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against the National Testing Agency (NTA) alleging paper leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2024.
The case was filed in the Supreme Court on June 1, 2024, and a hearing date is yet to be announced.
Recently, on May 17, the Supreme Court had refused to grant a stay on the results of NEET-UG 2024, while agreeing to issue notice on a PIL seeking NEET-UG exams to be conducted afresh in light of the alleged malpractices and paper leak of the exam.
Now a fresh petition has been filed in the apex court, with the help of health activist Dr Vivek Pandey, seeking a thorough investigation into the paper leak allegations and a re-examination.
Announcing this, Dr Vivek Pandey posted on X (formerly Twitter), “We have filed a case in the Supreme Court demanding justice for all students affected by the NEET 2024 paper leak. Every student deserves a fair shot, and we won't rest until there's a thorough investigation and a re-exam.”
To recall, the nationwide medical entrance examination was conducted by NTA on May 5 this year. After the exam, several serious allegations of paper leaks surfaced, raising concerns about the transparency and fair conduct of the examination.
In Bihar, a police investigation revealed that the ‘paper leak gang’ allegedly took Rs 30 to 50 lakh from many candidates and accommodated them in lodges of Patna where they were provided question papers, claiming to be that of NEET-UG, for memorising.