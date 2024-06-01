NEET-UG paper leak: Aspirants move Supreme Court seeking re-exam

A group of medical aspirants have filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against the National Testing Agency (NTA) alleging paper leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2024.

The case was filed in the Supreme Court on June 1, 2024, and a hearing date is yet to be announced.

Recently, on May 17, the Supreme Court had refused to grant a stay on the results of NEET-UG 2024, while agreeing to issue notice on a PIL seeking NEET-UG exams to be conducted afresh in light of the alleged malpractices and paper leak of the exam.

Now a fresh petition has been filed in the apex court, with the help of health activist Dr Vivek Pandey, seeking a thorough investigation into the paper leak allegations and a re-examination.

Announcing this, Dr Vivek Pandey posted on X (formerly Twitter), “We have filed a case in the Supreme Court demanding justice for all students affected by the NEET 2024 paper leak. Every student deserves a fair shot, and we won't rest until there's a thorough investigation and a re-exam.”