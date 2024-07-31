Who is new UPSC Chairperson Preeti Sudan who will assume charge from tomorrow?

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1983 batch of AP cadre, Preeti Sudan has been appointed as the Chairperson for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She will be assuming charge from tomorrow, August 1, Thursday.

Also, the President of India Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of former UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni. It may be recalled that he had resigned for "personal reason".

Who is Preeti Sudan?

Former Union Health Secretary from October 2017 to July 2020, Preeti Sudan has been a member of the UPSC since November 29, 2022.

She has also been the Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and held significant positions in other ministries like Women & Child Development and Defence, as per a report by India TV News.

She has an n MSc in Social Policy and Planning and an MPhil in Economics from the London School of Economics (LSE), United Kingdom (UK). She has played significant roles when it comes to national campaigns like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat.

Internationally too, Sudan ahs contributed significantly including serving as a consultant with the World Bank. She was Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control plus Vice-Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health.

The appointment comes amidst the Puja Khedkar controversy, a trainee IAS officer who has been facing allegations of forgery and malpractice.