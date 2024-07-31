Court order on IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's bail plea to be out tomorrow

Tomorrow, August 1, Thursday, a Delhi court will state its order in connection to the anticipatory bail plea of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of forgery and cheating in the competitive exam.

Today, Wednesday, July 31, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after the arguments were heard regarding the application which was filed by Puja Khedkar. The IAS probationer claimed that she has an "imminent threat of arrest". This was communicated to the court via her lawyer.

During the hearing, both the prosecution and the counsel opposed the application claiming she has "cheated the system".

"This person has abused the law and process of law. The chances of her abusing the law is still there. She is a resourceful person," the counsel appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) claimed before the court.

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has been embroiled in controversy regarding her candidature.

As per a notice issued to her by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, she was supposed to turn up at the instituted by July 23, Tuesday. But an official informed that the institute had “no information” on Puja Khedkar and they declined to comment further.