"Only 3 haven't died, attempt to hide numbers is underway": MP Pappu Yadav on Delhi coaching centre deaths

Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav has spoken up against the death of Civil Services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar on July 27.

Outside the Lok Sabha, when PTI caught up with him, he said, that the number of deaths is not just three as more people are missing or unaccounted for.

“Three people have not died there, there is a list of six people missing, I believe 10-12 people are not accounted for. An attempt to hide is underway. A law or guidelines should be brought in on coaching (centres). Students are not safe anywhere, they are getting exploited,” says the MP from Purnea, Bihar.

Students had alleged the same, saying that the deaths are more than what is being reported.

