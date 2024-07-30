Delhi coaching centre deaths: Nevin Dalvin's funeral to be held today

The funeral of Nevin Dalvin, 28, who, along with two others, lost his life after the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Academy at Old Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi flooded, will be held today, Tuesday, July 30. Nevin's remains have been brought to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the funeral will take place.

Moreover, the family has declined the compensation offer and is urging strict action against those accountable for the loss of the three promising students.

On Saturday, July 27, the gate to Rau's IAS Study Circle located in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar broke, allowing rainwater to gush in leading to severe water logging in the basement, where the library is housed and where a few students were studying. Civil Services aspirants are claiming that a malfunctioning entry-exit biometric system trapped the aspirants in the basement. Electricty was also cut off due to heavy rains.

Politicians are attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, calling the incident a "murder" and a "man-made disaster".

Seven people have been arrested and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has fired two people.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, met the protesting students yesterday and offered assurances. Students claim that more than three people died.