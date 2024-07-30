The 10%-150% hike in chemical prices per this year's Union Budget leaves researchers, academicians in a fix

Many citizens may have been cross with the Government of India after the announcement of the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, on July 25 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It certainly did not bode well with the fraternity of researchers, especially scientists and chemists.

A social media post on X by Santosh Chauhan (@Chauhanlab_ILS), a senior principal scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, expresses astonishment at the hike in rates of a crucial element for researchers: Chemicals.

According to a document released by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) on July 23, 2024, certain amendments have been introduced in the Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

Under the 'Duty Rate Changes' section, subsection (11) named "Others", it is mentioned that "the BCD rate on Lab chemicals classified under HS 9802 00 00 has been increased from 10% to 150% (The duty rate is effective from 24.7.2024 by virtue of declaration under Provisional Collection of Taxes Act 2023)."

Finding plausibility in "10% to 150%"

Chauhan writes, "Please tell me this is a misprint So that I will delete this. Lab chemicals custom duty increased from 10% to 150%? How we do research and whether funding agencies will compensate by reducing expectations or providing more funds?..."

He further posted an image of an email received from Merck Life Science, a company offering tools, equipment, and services to researchers specifying that there has been a revision in the cost of the material, and subsequently, the prices will be revised.

It further mentions that the basic prices of the products remain unchanged, and the change is due to the hike in the basic customs duty.