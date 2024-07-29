SC plea against UGC-NET cancellation: "We express nothing on merits," says CJI; refuses to entertain PIL

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a Public interest Litigation (PIL) plea against the decision of the Government of India to cancel the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam. This happened today, Monday, July 29.

The UGC-NET June 2024 session exam, conducted on June 18, was cancelled on the basis of "inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised".

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chadrachud was hearing the PIL and as per a LiveLaw tweet on social media platform X, the CJI said, "While declining the above PIL, we express nothing on merits."

The exam conducted on June 18 was cancelled by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on June 19. This was informed via the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The sudden cancellation had left many students dismayed.

The announcement came around the same time when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) controversy had begun to gain momentum. Allegations of paper leaks and mismanagement were being made.

As per the fresh dates, the UGC-NET June 2024 session examination will be held over multiple shifts between August 21 and September 4, 2024. It will be held in computer based test (CBT), the test conducting body the National Testing Agency (NTA), had announced.