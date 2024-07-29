ICAI CA Foundation Exam results are OUT: Here are pass percentage details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination results of the June 2024 session.

As many as 91,900 candidates appeared for the examination and 13,749 passed, making the pass percentage 14.96%.

As far as males are concerned, 49,580 candidates appeared for the exam. As many as 7,766 passed and the pass percentage among them is 15.66%.

When it comes to female candidates, 42,320 appeared and 5,983 passed, with the pass percentage at 14.14%.

The exam was conducted at 494 exam centres.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Visit official websites, icai.org or icai.nic.in

2) On the home page, you will find a link stating for CA Foundation June examination. Click on it

3) Use registration numbers, pin numbers, and roll numbers to log in. Submit after all details are keyed in

4) Once you gain access to the results, download and keep them for future reference

Those candidates who bag 40 marks in each paper and 50% in the aggregate of all four papers will be announced as qualified for the CA Foundation June 2024 exam.

The status of “pass with distinction” will go to those candidates who bag a minimum of 70% on the CA Foundation exam.