Death of Civil Services aspirants at Delhi coaching centre: Congress' Dr Amar Singh moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha

After the tragic death of three Civil Servant aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi's old Rajendra Nagar, students are holding a protest. The death happened due to flooding of the basement, where the coaching centre's library is located. This happened on Saturday, July 27.

Congress MP Dr Amar Singh moved an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha "demanding accountability for death of IAS aspirants in Delhi’s coaching centre" today, Monday, July 29, stated a tweet by ANI.

The Adjournment Motion read, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:

Demanding accountability for the death of three IAS aspirants who died due to waterlogging in a building housing a coaching centre in Delhi's old Rajinder Nagar area."

The opposition is continuing to attack the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling the incident a "murder" and a "man-made disaster".

The deceased have been identified as Shreya Yadav, from Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.

A massive protest and candle march was held by Civil Services aspirants in Delhi.