Rajasthan: Reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of jail & forest guards, police announced

Reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of jail and forest guards and state police will be offered by the Government of Rajasthan. This was announced by Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan, as stated in a report by PTI.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26, the statement regarding the reservation was released by the Chief Minister's Office today, Saturday, July 27.

"The Rajasthan government has made a provision of reservation in state police, jail guard and forest guard recruitments for the Agniveers who protect the country's borders with a sense of dedication and patriotism," it said.

"With this decision of the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agniveers will get an opportunity to work in the state after serving the country," the statement quoted Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma saying.

What was not mentioned was the the percentage of reservation in these services for Angiveers, stated the PTI report.

In the year 2022, the Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youngsters between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for four years.

After they conclude the four-year term, 25% of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.