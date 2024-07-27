NEET UG revised results: TN has only one topper now; initial topper from Telangana is now a state topper

During the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) hearing on July 23, the Supreme Court asked the test conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the results and treat the option identified by the expert committee constituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as the correct one. The reference was to Physics question number 19.

As a result, the NTA released the revised list. Now, the number of top rankers fell from 61 to 17.

Here are other highlights:

- Initially, the number of toppers from Tamil Nadu were as many as eight. Now there is only one. The candidate hails from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

- Now, let's talk about Telangana. Anuran Ghosh was as the only topper with an All India Rank (AIR) of 77 and 99.99 percentile. Now his rank is 137 and he is only among the state-wise toppers now

Also, according to the the first result declared on June 4 79,813 registered candidates, with 77,849 appearing and 47,371 qualifying. The final results reveal that 47,356 candidates qualified, a decrease of 15 from the initial count.

The NEET UG results have been in the eye of the storm, along with the Centre and NTA who faced backlash too, right from the moment the results were first announced on June 4.