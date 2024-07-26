NEET UG revised results OUT! Here's the ONE highlight you should note!

The final results of NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) are out.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the test conducting body, declared them following the order of the Supreme Court regarding the marks for a particular question number 19 in Physics.

The main highlight is that the number of top rankers fell from 61 to 17. As many as 44 out of the 67 candidates who had topped as per the first list scored 720/720 owing to the physics question.

What is the question about? Read here: https://www.edexlive.com/news/2024/Jul/22/neet-hearing-whats-question-number-19-iit-delhi-committee-has-been-formed-to-solve-why-is-it-problematic-2

How can you check the marks?

1) Go to the official website of NTA: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2) Click on the "NEET UG Revised Scorecard 2024" link on the homepage

3) Key in your login credentials and submit.

4) View and download the revised scorecard for future purposes

After the Supreme Court refused to order re-NEET despite allegations of paper leaks being proven, several candidates were disappointed. The Supreme Court did so because it did not find enough evidence to cancel the entire exam, it said..

The verdict came as a relief for the NTA as well as the Central government, both of whom were facing severe backlash owing to all the irregularities the controversy-ridden exam faced.