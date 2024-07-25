Breaking: SC decision on NEET not a defeat of students, says Education Minister Pradhan

Today, July 24, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Supreme Court's decision on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is not a defeat of students.

To recall, on July 24, the apex court announced that there is no widespread data to show that the results of the NEET-UG are vitiated entirely and that there was a systemic breach in its sanctity. Hence, there will be no re-NEET.

Reacting to this decision, the minister said, "The SC decision on NEET not a defeat of students but of Congress's irresponsible attitude, petty politics." Further, he took a dig at the opposition party for criticising the centre about the alleged paper leaks.

"Congress is the father of paper leaks and corruption. It doesn't trust the government, and does it not trust the Supreme Court too," the minister told PTI.

SC verdict

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the case. The NEET UG exams were under scrutiny for alleged irregularities, paper leak concerns, and malpractices.

While pronouncing the verdict, DY Chandrachud said, “The Court is mindful of the fact that directing a fresh NEET UG would have serious consequences on the 2 million students appearing for the exam...”



However, on the other hand, the reaction from the student community has been the opposite and most of them are dismayed.