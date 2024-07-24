Telangana gov't to financially help tribal student Badavath Madhulatha to pursue BTech at IIT Patna

The success story of Badavath Madhulatha from Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana, who scored 824 rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and was victorious in securing a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota was all over social media and so was the reality that the financial condition of her family is poor.

Madhulatha's parents are agriculture labourers and her father is currently ill, due to which, she has taken over the task of taking care of the goats.

But now, there is reason to cheer for the young bright mind again as the Government of Telangana has stepped in to offer help.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC), the state government has extended financial support so that she is able to pursue her BTech at IIT Patna.

As per the DC report, in a note, the Government of Telangana has directed Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Co-operative Finance Corporation (TRICOR) to release Rs 1,51,831 to District Tribal Development Officer, Rajanna Sircilla's account so that the amount can be used to fulfil Madhulatha's educational aspirations.

Though the student paid her acceptance fee, she is unable to pay hostel and other expenses, stated the DC report.