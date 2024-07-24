Anna University forms committee to look into allegations of same engineering profs teaching at multiple colleges

After the shocking allegations that a few Anna University professors are simultaneously serving as full-time faculty members in other engineering colleges affiliated with the Chennai-based university in Tamil Nadu, the varsity constituted a committee to look into it. This happened on Tuesday, July 23.

R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, told The New Indian Express that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.

“During the inspection, we checked the Aadhaar card numbers of the faculty members, but it seems some of the colleges intentionally submitted fake Aadhaar numbers to us,” Velraj added.

It was alleged that colleges depict such 'ghost faculty' on record to adhere to the eligibility norms of the university and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), had uncovered this scam.

In the academic year 2023-24, approximately 353 individuals concurrently served as full-time faculty members across multiple engineering colleges, it had found in its investigation. All of them are on the payroll of two to 11 institutions, Arappor Iyakkam alleged.

This was inferred after an investigation, using data from Anna University’s Centre for Affiliation of Institutions (CAI) and Right to Information (RTIs) pleas.

The organisation also said that it has spotted duplication of faculty in 284 (47%) of the 480 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“This is a well-designed scam and all officials from top to bottom are well aware of it,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, Convener of Arappor Iyakkam.