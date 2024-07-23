NEET SC hearing: System worked for all 4,750 centres expect 8; human error of 0.3%, says Solicitor General

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented his case during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) hearing today, Tuesday, July 23, the main point that was established was how the exam has not suffered from a systematic failure.

"The system as a whole has worked, except for the human error at 0.3% centre that is eight out of 4,750 centres," the Solicitor General said.

Here are a few highlights from his arguments, as stated by LiveLaw tweets:

1) Mere change of city may not lead to any cross country manipulation. Therefore, we have said that out of the 14,000 students, who for their own reasons which we have not examined, sought transfers and were granted, their success rate is only 6.46 %

2) They have given instances of three to four centres raising suspicion. This court is examining an issue involving approximately 24 lakh students across 4,750 centers. There is no pan-India effect.

3) So out of 24 lakh students, 12.5 lakh will be below 164 and 12.5 lakhs will be above 164. Those above 164 are qualified rest are not, they will not get the admission

4) We opened the window for some time, it resulted in more number of candidates getting an opportunity to compete, which does not lead to an inference even remotely of any wrongdoing. But what was not pointed out was that out of the 23 lakhs students those who used the portal to change the centre was only 14,000.