NEET SC hearing: IIT Delhi experts say option 4 is correct, CJI says

"They say option 4 is the correct answer"

The Supreme Court resumed hearing petitions related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities today, Tuesday, July 23.

During yesterday's, July 22, hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to form a three member expert committee to find an answer to question number 19, which, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA), had two correct answers.

"We have received the IIT Delhi Report. The director Prof Banerjee constituted a committee from the dept. of Physics, they say a team of three experts examined the question. They say option 4 is the correct answer," stated the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was leading the hearing along with Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

They say statement 2 is incorrect because atoms of radioactive elements are not stable, stated the CJI, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

"The committee has opined clearly that there was only 1 option which is option 4. "So NTA was correct in its answer key which was option 4," stated the CJI.

Today, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and the National Testing Agency will present.