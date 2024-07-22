NEET UG irregularities matter to be heard by Supreme Court today, 10.30 am

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 irregularities matter will be heard by the Supreme Court today, Monday, July 22 at 10.30 am.

A tweet by LiveLaw went on to state that, "The bench is likely to conclude the matter today."

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the case.

Even before the NEET UG results were announced on June 4, candidates started raising objections to the various aspects of the exam, from paper leaks, mismanagement, malpractices and more. After the results were announced, several anomalies in the results emerged like 67 toppers, seven toppers from one exam centre, grace marks issue and more which led to several petitions being filed in the Supreme Court, the hearing of which have been carried out in this month.

In the last hearing, IIT Madras' report on exam analysis, re-NEET, and alleged paper leaks at Patna, Godhra and Hazaribagh were discussed in great detail.

This morning, the Centre filed an additional affidavit regarding the conflict of interest around the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras report.

The entire medical community of India is looking forward to today's hearing with anxiety and anticipation.