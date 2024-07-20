So far, 778 students reached India via land ports, 200 through flights: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has put out an update, today, Saturday, July 20, on the return of Indian nationals and students in Bangladesh.

The High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been helping with the evacuation of Indian nationals following the developments in Bangladesh, it informed, implying the protests over the new quota.

This is being done with the help of local authorities and the High Commission along with the Assistant High Commissions, who are ensuring the safe return at border crossing points along the India Bangladesh International Border.

The Ministry of External Affairs is also working in tandem with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BS authorities for the smooth passage of Indian nationals.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," the ministry informed.

It also said that they are in touch with the over 4,000 students across the many universities of Bangladesh and are offering whatever assistance is required. They are even helping students from Nepal and Bhutan, as requested.

"Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports," the ministry stated.

To ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, the High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines, so that the nationals can use them to come back home.

They also shared helpline numbers:

High Commission of India, Dhaka

+880-1937400591

Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong

+880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799

Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi

+880-1788148696

Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet

+880-1313076411

+880-1313076417

Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna

+880-1812817799