NEET paper leak: Who is Surbhi Kumari, the RIMS Ranchi medical student who was arrested by CBI?

A first-year MBBS student of 2023 batch from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the NEET paper leak case.

Sources claimed that the girl, living in RIMS Girls Hostel No 3, was first questioned on Wednesday evening, July 17, in the hostel itself and was detained till Thursday morning, July 18, and was finally arrested on Thursday evening after questioning at the CBI office, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The arrest is in tandem with the arrest of four students of AIIMS Patna on July 18, who are said to be members of the paper solvers' gang.

According to sources, the RIMS medical student, named Surbhi Kumari, was first interrogated by CBI on July 17 and was kept under police custody in Hostel No 3 of RIMS on Wednesday night.

Later on July 18 she was called to the CBI office for interrogation.

After about eight-hour questioning on Thursday, July 18, the CBI finally arrested her in the evening.

RIMS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dr Rajiv Ranjan also confirmed that the student has been taken away by the CBI official and she is in their custody.

"The student belonged to the 2023 batch which is a first-year student and she is now under the custody of CBI. They initially approached the administration for some initial information from the student and afterwards yesterday they again approached for further investigation in the same and then they proceeded with the custody of the student," said the PRO.

RIMS administration will fully cooperate with the CBI in the investigation of the case as and when required, he added.

Sources also claimed that the CBI has also seized the student's mobile phone, laptop and other electronic gadgets and documents of the medical student, who is being considered to be a part of the question solvers' gang that solved the 2024 NEET question papers, after it was leaked from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

The CBI is said to have gathered clues of the medical students, arrested from Patna on Thursday.