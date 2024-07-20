FMGE AIR 2 Dr Dinesh Subburaj came back from the Philippines to serve India as a neurosurgeon

A

Philippines offered excellent educational opportunities, particularly in the field I was interested in. The country is known for its quality education, English-medium instruction, and globally recognised degrees, making it an attractive option for international students.

Second, I was drawn to the Philippines for its cultural richness and diversity. The warmth and hospitality of the people, along with the vibrant culture, made it an appealing place to live and study.

Additionally, the cost of living and education in the Philippines is relatively affordable compared to other countries, which was an important consideration for me and my family.

Lastly, I researched and found that many Indian students had successfully pursued their education in the Philippines, which reassured me of the supportive environment for international students.

When I reflect on my time at the Davao Medical School Foundation, I am filled with appreciation for the knowledge, skills, and experiences I gained.

The guidance and support from professors, the opportunities for personal and academic growth, and the vibrant community of fellow students all contributed immensely to my development.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for helping me achieve my dreams. I am deeply thankful for the encouragement, mentorship, and guidance I received from David sir and team which have been instrumental in helping me reach my goals.

Even though I was far from home, I never felt like a stranger. The institute was filled with many Indian students, and since English is the primary language, we didn't face any language barriers.

Additionally, the hostel offered Indian food, and the nearby restaurants had all the cuisines that made us feel at home.