FMGE AIR 2 Dr Dinesh Subburaj came back from the Philippines to serve India as a neurosurgeon
Tell us about your experience of studying abroad. Which aspects did you like?
Philippines offered excellent educational opportunities, particularly in the field I was interested in. The country is known for its quality education, English-medium instruction, and globally recognised degrees, making it an attractive option for international students.
Second, I was drawn to the Philippines for its cultural richness and diversity. The warmth and hospitality of the people, along with the vibrant culture, made it an appealing place to live and study.
Additionally, the cost of living and education in the Philippines is relatively affordable compared to other countries, which was an important consideration for me and my family.
Lastly, I researched and found that many Indian students had successfully pursued their education in the Philippines, which reassured me of the supportive environment for international students.
When I reflect on my time at the Davao Medical School Foundation, I am filled with appreciation for the knowledge, skills, and experiences I gained.
The guidance and support from professors, the opportunities for personal and academic growth, and the vibrant community of fellow students all contributed immensely to my development.
I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for helping me achieve my dreams. I am deeply thankful for the encouragement, mentorship, and guidance I received from David sir and team which have been instrumental in helping me reach my goals.
Even though I was far from home, I never felt like a stranger. The institute was filled with many Indian students, and since English is the primary language, we didn't face any language barriers.
Additionally, the hostel offered Indian food, and the nearby restaurants had all the cuisines that made us feel at home.
What was your preparation strategy for FMGE? Did you have a timetable? Please tell us in detail.
I started my Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) preparation journey on my second year of MBBS through online platforms like marrow and Prepladder.
I followed a self study approach, my strategy was to complete atleast one to two videos per day so that before graduation, I could finish the entire syllabus.
Also, my college exams were almost as same as the FMGE exam which helped me a lot to understand my silly mistakes and weak topics. Then after coming back to India, I did one best revision of the entire syllabus for three months and one month of intensified revision of high-yield topics with Previous Year Questions (PYQs) which gave me a confidence to crack FMGE exam.
The fact that FMGE historically has a low pass percentage, did that fact not intimidate you?
The historically low pass percentage of the FMGE was quite intimidating during my initial college days. However, my college professors, especially Dr Erwin Hontiveros and David Sir, reassured me with their motivational speeches and unwavering support, even during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic.
The fact that our college exams are conducted based on the latest FMGE pattern also greatly helped us gauge our standings in our preparation journey and identify areas for improvement.
How did you take care of your mental health while preparing, in the sense, of keeping stress at bay, staying grounded and so on?
Maintaining my mental health while preparing was crucial for my success. I established a consistent daily routine, balancing study sessions with regular breaks to avoid burnout.
What are your plans for the future?
I am planning to pursue neurosurgery as my future career. After completing my internship, I will try to give my best in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam to achieve my dream of becoming a neurosurgeon in India.
Who are you garetful to for your BIG achievement?
When I was in dilemma regarding whether to join private medical college by applying for a loan or take a drop year to give NEET Undergraduate (UG) the next year.
My friend’s father introduced me to Transworld Educare.
They gave me a detailed explanation regarding education in abroad and future carrer options and helped me achieve my dreams. I am extremely grateful to them as they were with me and helped me throughout this journey.
I would also like to thank the teachers at DMSF who played a crucial role in guiding me in the right direction in order to become a successful graduate.
I am forever grateful for the impact DMSF has had on my life and will continue to uphold the values instilled in me during my time there.
I am deeply thankful for the encouragement, mentorship, and guidance I received from David sir and the team which have been instrumental in helping me reach my goals.