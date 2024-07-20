Bangladesh protests: 200+ Indian students cross border to return to India; another 50 to enter tonight

Amidst escalation of students protests, which have left over 50 dead, nearly 200 Indian students have crossed into India through the border in West Bengal.

"Around 96 students crossed the border at Gede Darshana by 5.30 pm on Friday (July 19) and none of the students who were waiting to cross back were left behind. Another batch of over 100 students are expected to cross into India during the course of the night,'' according to a source.

Authorities on both sides of the Indo-Bangladesh border which includes immigration, Border Security Force (BSF), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be working beyond office hours to clear these students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"Around 13 Nepalese students were also permitted to cross the border to India after their embassy made an official request to India," the source added.

Meanwhile, the Maitreyee Train from Kolkata to Dhaka (after a delay at the Bangladesh border moved towards Dhaka) was cancelled due to the volatile situation in Bangladesh on Friday.

As a result of which the Indian students took different routes to reach the border by early Friday morning.

"The Indian High Commission had arranged for security through SPs and DCs locally. The BSF was extremely cooperative and ensured no student was left behind," the source added.

There are over 15,000 Indians living in Bangladesh, out of which 8,500 are students.

The recent unrest in Bangladesh has impacted the student community who are protesting against reservations, as a result of which, a few Indian students have chosen to return. India had issued an advisory asking Indian students to be careful.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has urged students to remain calm and has said she would surprise them with an announcement post the court hearing on Sunday (July 22). The hearing has been advanced due to the ongoing situation as it was earlier said to be slated for August 7.

Protests erupted in the wake of June 5 ruling by Bangladesh High Court reinstating a 30 per cent quota for freedom fighters and their descendants in government jobs which was repealed in 2018 after massive protests.

Bangladesh's opposition party BNP has reportedly been supporting the cause of the protestors.