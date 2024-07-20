Bangladesh: 198 students evacuated via Dawki, Meghalaya; Centre's help sought for further evacuation

Assam's students are stranded in Bangladesh amidst protest and the Government of Assam has turned towards the Centre to seek assistance in evacuating them.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam, informed the media that he had a word with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita about the same.

"Many boys and girls from Assam study in the medical colleges of Bangladesh. We have requested the Government of India to evacuate them. The Government of India is doing its job. Pabitra Margherita Ji told me this," Sarma said.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati informed The New Indian Express that the Assam Government has asked for his help for the evacuation of students.

"The Assam government contacted me but I have not been able to follow it up as there is a blackout of internet and phone services in Bangladesh," Amin said.

Till Thursday, July 18, 202 Indians — 198 students and four tourists — were evacuated via Dawki in Meghalaya, informed the Government of Meghalaya.

As many as 67 students are from Meghalaya, 95 from Nepal and seven from Bhutan, who had entered Meghalaya through Dawki.

To ensure the safety of students, the Government of Meghalaya is in touch with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Indian High Commission besides the Land Port Authority, Dawki and Exporters' Association, informed a statement.