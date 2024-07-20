Bangalore University scholars to protest against cancellation of PhD funds to SC-ST students to study abroad

Recently, the Karnataka government implemented its decision to cancel the financial assistance to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) students who pursue PhD courses in foreign universities under the Prabuddha Overseas Scholarship scheme.

While reports suggest that this decision was taken in 2023 and implemented this year, students belonging to the community and experts opine that this decision will demotivate the students from aiming to pursue further education abroad.

Condemning the same, Bangalore University scholars may stage a strike if the government fails to revoke the decision in time.

What is the Prabuddha Overseas Scholarship?

The scholarship scheme announced by the social welfare ministry of Karnataka aims to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD degrees abroad in universities and institutions.

Approximately over 100 students are given financial assistance under the scholarship in each category.

Not the first state

Notably, Karnataka is not the first state to take this decision.

Recently, the Maharashtra government brought about new changes, including an increase in the annual income cap on the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme. This scheme provides financial assistance to SC/ST students and Neo-Buddhist boys and girls pursuing master's and research (PhD) courses abroad.

Though, to their relief, the changes were reversed, the eligibility for an annual income cap of Rs 8 lakh remains.

Shameful & condemnable

Calling this move "shameful", the President of Bangalore University Post Graduation and Research Scholars Association (BUPRA), Lokesh Ram, said, "Known for its initiatives that benefit the poor, the Karnataka government has come under fire for cutting off financial help, which is perceived as a callous disregard for the needs of marginalised people."

Further, he said, "We will call for an indefinite strike against the state government if they fail to correct their decision within the stipulated time."

Aggressively condemning the move, the state Secretary of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) Ajay Kamath, said, "Recently, in series of anti-student and anti-poor decisions, citing lack of funds, the state government is revoking several schemes meant for the benefit of poor students.

They say they have no money for guarantees! But if all such financial assistance and subsidies are cancelled, then what benefit guarantees alone can provide to the people?"

In anti-caste activist, Anil H Wagde's perspective, the funds allocated for the SC/ST scholarships are being directed towards other purposes. Strongly criticising the move, he emphasises the urgency of identifying the talents of those at the bottom of the pyramid of the caste system.

"With decisions like this, talent at the bottom of the pyramid is lost and they also lack exposure," Wagde remarked.

Recalling the days when Dr BR Ambedkar encouraged sending Indians abroad to study, Wagde highlights a striking point. "In the 1950s, Baba Saheb (as Dr BR Ambedkar is fondly referred to) sent 30 students for PhD studies. Today, the approximate number stands at 75. Our population has increased five times and so should our scholarships," he told EdexLive.

Taking a dig at the current government for such an anti-caste decision, Lokesh Ram said, "The government under Siddaramaiah has penalised the marginalised and prevented them from attending universities abroad.

Erroneously spending money on handouts to increase his pro-poor stardom is a selfish action. As informed citizens, we reject the state government's choice, and we demand the government to increase the funds to expand the programme and restore the facilities."

Are scholarships needed?

Yes, indeed! Lokesh Ram said, "Education is the master key to the self-liberation of every individual, so investing in less fortunate education may strengthen marginalised communities."

Wagde said, "Scholarships are the role model theory for marginalised communities. If they are given scholarships, they will study abroad, come back and contribute immensely to society, along with being an inspiration to their community."

Further, he reiterates that unless bottom-of-the-pyramid talents are included in policymaking, our policies will not be inclusive or egalitarian.

"Since most SC/ST students come from underprivileged backgrounds and are struggling financially, higher education is still mostly out of reach for them. The only factor that can help them escape their agonising situation is education," Kamath said.

"Ensuring access to higher education for all should have been the government's top priority in enabling underprivileged and marginalised pupils! Yet, such a move of the government to take away financial assistance will continue to push higher and quality education away from them!" he concludes

Data collected

According to the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, the National Overseas scholarship (NOS) was given to 125 candidates in 2023-24.

"Out of 125 Awards, 115 Awards are for Scheduled Castes candidates, 06 Awards are for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes and 04 are for Landless Agricultural Labourers candidates and Traditional Artisans.

The Scheme provides financial assistance to the selected candidates for pursuing Masters level courses and Ph.D. courses abroad in the Institutions/Universities accredited by the Government/an authorized body of that country in any fields of study," it read.