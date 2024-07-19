Supreme Court order from July 18 hearing OUT. Here's what it says

After the long Supreme Court hearing regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the court order has been released.

From IIT Madras' report to how the syllabus was not just decreased, it was increased too; from questioning the re-opening of the application window to a detailed discussion on how malpractice and paper leaks happened at Godhra, Patna and Hazaribagh — a lot went on during the Supreme Court hearing which was presided by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

Senior Counsel Narender Hooda appeared on behalf of the petitioners, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of Union of India and the National Testing Agency was represented by Senior Counsel Naresh Kaushik.

Here's what the court order stated:

1) Since the petitioners requested that the NEET UG exam results be released for transparency purposes, the test conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) has been directed to release centre-wise and city-wise NEET UG 2024 results without revealing the identity of the students. This needs to be uploaded on the NTA's website by 12 noon on Saturday, July 20.

2) Before the investigation of paper leaks was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bihar Police had conducted an investigation through the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). The material collected needs to be filed with the Court Master by 5.00 pm on Saturday, July 10.

3) The petitions have been listed for Monday, July 22, 10.30 am.