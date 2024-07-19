Meet the 12 KIIT-DU students gearing up to participate in the Paris Olympics!

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University (KIIT-DU), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is sending as many as 12 students to the Paris Olympics, making it the largest contingent of athletes among all universities in India, informed a press release from KIIT.

A felicitation programme was held for these students, who joined in virtually.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), announced Rs 7 lakh for each athlete. “Your hard work

and dedication have brought you to this prestigious stage. The entire KIIT & KISS family stands behind you, cheering you on,” he said.

Who's heading to the Paris Olympics? Let's find out:

1) Amit Rohidas in Men’s Hockey

2) Kishore Kumar Jena in Javelin Throw

3) Parul Chaudhary in 3000m Steeplechase and 5000m

4) Priyanka in 20 km Race Walk & Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

5) Annu Rani in Javelin Throw

6) Jyothi Yarraji in 100m Hurdles

7) Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put

8) Abha Khatua in Shot Put

9) Prachi in the 4x400m Relay Team

10) Ankita in 5000m

11) Paramjeet Singh Bisht in 20km Race Walk

12) Suraj Panwar in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Team

Legacy in the making

KIIT and KISS, till date, has nurtured 20 Olympians and two Paralympians along with seven Arjuna Awardees, stated the press release from the institute.