Breaking: UPSC files FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Here's the reason it gave

The Union Public Service Commission has filed an FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for fraudulently availing attempts in the Civil Services exam.

After weeks of outrage, that seems to have spilled over from social media, against Khedkar's alleged usage of fake OBC caste and disability certificates, the news of the First Information Report (FIR) by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) comes in.

It may be recalled that on July 19, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie had placed a hold on her district training programme and called her immediately for "further necessary action".

Also, Arvind Bhore, Director, Shrimati Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital had stated, "Puja Khedkar submitted non-creamy layer OBC certificate for MBBS in 2007." She was enrolled in the college's first batch in 2007.

"She had provided a non-creamy layer certificate of the NT-3 category of the Vanjari community at the time of the admission. We had checked all the documents at the time of submission and found them to be authentic government records. The issuing authority was from Ahmednagar district," he said and added that as per her medical certificate, she was fit.

On July 11, the Central Government constituted a one-member panel on the same day to investigate these allegations.