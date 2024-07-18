NEET UG irregularities matter to be heard by SC today after 10.30 am

The petitions regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities will be heard by Supreme Court today, Wednesday, July 18, after 10.30 am. The matter has been listed as items 5-9.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will be hearing the matter, stated a tweet by LiveLaw.

Paper leaks, mismanagement, malpractice, 61 toppers, seven toppers from one centre and more — the apex court will be hearing several petitions regarding the misconduct of the medical entrance test exams.

Against all the irregularities, students across the country have been protesting demanding re-NEET or even re-evaluation.

Quoting an investigation report by the Institute of Indian Technology (IIT) Madras, the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on July 10 which claimed that there were no instances of mass malpractices and it is because of the 25% reduction in the syllabus that so many top scorers were noted.

The matter was originally supposed to be heard on July 11 but was deferred to today, July 18.

Aspirants are looking forward to today's hearing for some relief in light of all the anxieties. What do you think will be the final word? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.