NEET UG 2024: SC breaks for lunch, all that has happened so far

Any order for conducting the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test for undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024 afresh has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected, the Supreme Court said today, Thursday, July 17, while hearing a batch of petitions regarding re-test.

The counsel told the apex court that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the inflation of the mark is attributed to the decrease in the syllabus, however, there is an increase and decrease in the syllabus. “They are not talking about the increase in syllabus. I can show the increased portions,” counsel argued, as stated by tweets posted by LiveLaw.



Reports say that the apex court is hearing nearly 40 pleas about the alleged irregularities on NEET UG. According to the Solicitor General representing NTA, 131 students want a re-test and 254 are opposing the re-test.





Alleged irregularities

Further, Senior Advocate Narender Hooda representing the counsel alleged irregularities in the report submitted by IIT Madras. The counsel alleged that NTA and the government had not considered the increase in the syllabus along with the decrease in syllabus and increase in candidature.

“One Hardayal School from Bahadurgarh has a special story…there were 6 people…What happened in Bahadurgarh is glaring. NTA never disclosed that the question paper taken from Canara Bank was distributed. There was no delay. The principal of school is on record that they collected papers from SBI and Canara Bank and that the,” said Hooda alleged, as stated by LiveLaw.

To recall, on July 10, the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court of India, establishing that no mass malpractice occurred during the medical entrance examination. This outcome was from the investigation carried out by the IIT Madras as instructed by the Centre. Although, it said there were no malpractices, there were several irregularities or alleged lapses pointed out by experts.