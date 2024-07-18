Breaking: CJI directs NTA to declare centre and city wise NEET-UG results by July 20; next hearing on Monday, July 22

A batch of petitions were heard by the Supreme Court today, July 18, concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024 and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results centre-wise and centre-wise masking the identity of the candidates.

A bench headed by CJI also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard more than 40 petitions alleging irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, which was held on May 5.

According to LiveLaw, the CJI said, "The results should be declared separately city and centre-wise. Results will be uploaded by 5PM tomorrow." However, on NTA's request, the apex court has granted time will Saturday noon (July 20), to publish the results.

Further, the CJI has posted the matter to be heard on Monday, July 22. "We will continue on Monday at 10.30 am, so that we can conclude by noon. We would like to have a copy of the Bihar police report," the CJI said.

In today's hearing, the discussions happened pre-lunch and post-lunch. The IIT Madras's investigation report was also discussed when the Senior Advocate Narender Hooda representing the counsel alleged irregularities in it.

To recall, the CBI is investigating the probe and had arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said.

About four students from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna are being questioned today by the central agency.