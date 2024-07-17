What did suspension order of Jamia prof who allegedly sexually harassed four PhD scholars say?

After four PhD scholars complained of sexual harassment against a Jamia Milla Islamia (JMI) professor, the professor has been suspended and an inquiry also has been ordered to look into the complaints filed, stated a report by PTI.

Utilising his emergency powers, Officiating Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel suspended the professor against whom the complaints were filed and placed the matter before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Jamia Milla Islamia (JMI), which will now inquire into it, the order stated.

The professor will not be taking any classes and will be marking his attendance at the office of the chief proctor, the order further stated.

It was the complaint of the scholar that the professor used "uncouth and uncivilised language" against the scholars during a lecture along with making sexual overtures.

It may be noted that one of the four PhD scholars who filed the complaint had to cancel her admission because of this. The professor won't be able to leave the city with approval from concerned authority during the period of suspension, the order stated.

As per the order of suspension issued on Tuesday, July 16, "four Ph.D scholars of Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies, JMI, have levelled allegations and made specific complaints of sexual harassment, non-cooperation, disrespectful behaviour, undisciplined, uncouth and uncivilised language used by the professor."

"In view of the above and considering the seriousness of the matter as one of the students (name not disclosed) has even got her Ph.D. admission cancelled because of such conduct of the professor," the university order read.