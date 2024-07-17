“Unquantified figures”: IIT Delhi Prof challenges “normal bell curve” in IIT Madras analysis of NEET UG results

With the Supreme Court resuming hearing petitions surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) medical admissions tomorrow, July 18, several aspects of the exam, allegations of misconduct, and the statements made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) trying to defend itself could be challenged.

One of these is an affidavit submitted by the central government on July 10 with the data analysis of the NEET UG results conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

This report, seemingly formed after Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the NTA, “whether it would be feasible using data analytics” to identify suspicious cases, claims that there was “neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores”.

Further, IIT Madras’ report showed data of all candidates as a bell-shaped curve, adding that such a graph can be seen in any large exam. Moreover, the institute also claims that no anomalies emerged in the data.

Report’s validity questionedChallenging these claims, several experts questioned the validity of the methodology employed by IIT Madras in reaching the conclusions it did.

For instance, Prof Dinesh Sanghi, acting Vice-Chancellor at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, and former professor at IIT Kanpur questioned how IIT Madras could infer an absence of anomalies just by looking at the graph, as quoted by The Indian Express.

In conversation with EdexLive, he also said that a bell-shaped curve, which represents a normal logarithmic distribution of marks, needed to clarify whether some candidates used unfair means to write the exam or not.

Read More: https://www.edexlive.com/news/2024/Jul/13/my-gut-feeling-says-there-is-corruption-former-iit-professor-contends-iit-madras-neet-report

Taking this idea further, Prof Vishal Vaibhav of IIT Delhi issued an “experiment” to verify the soundness of IIT Madras’ research methodology.

He presents four graphs similar to the one created by IIT Madras, all of which include data from the scores of NEET UG 2023, but with a catch — some of these curves are doctored!