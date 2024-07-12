"DU VC rejected proposal": Dharmendra Pradhan on inclusion of Manusmriti in LLB course

Teaching Manusmriti to LLB students fo Delhi University (DU)?

The Faculty of Law of DU has proposed that the Sanskrit text be a part of the syllabus of the jurisprudence paper with regards to semesters one and six of LLB. The proposal is to include two readings on Manusmriti — Manusmriti with the Manubhasya of Medhatithi by G N Jha and Commentary of Manu Smriti - Smritichandrika by T Kristnasawmi Iyer.

DU's Academic Council, in a meeting today, Friday, July 12, is going to discuss the same.

Naturally, the proposal was met with severe backlash.

The Left-backed Social Democratic Teachers Front (SDTF) has written to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stating that the manuscript propagates a "regressive" outlook towards the rights of women and the marginalised communities.

Now, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, has spoken about it confirming that this news had reached them and that he had personally spoken to the DU VC regarding the same.

"There is no endorsement of any such proposal in the authentic body of Academic Council. Yesterday (July 11) itself, Vice-Chancellor rejected that proposal. We all our committed to our Constitution, to futuristic approach. Government is committed to upholding the true spirit and letter of Constitution. There is no question of including any controversial portion of any script...," he told ANI.