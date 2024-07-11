A school student "doctored" screenshot of UGC-NET question paper which led to its cancellation?

There is progress that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made when it comes to the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET).

It is likely that the investigative agency will be filing a charge sheet soon. This will be against a youngster who allegedly "doctored" a screenshot of the UGC-NET question paper on Telegram and circulated it. It may be noted that it is this doctored screenshot which led to the cancellation of the exam.

This was done by a school student, the official informed. The findings have been shared with the government.

The test, conducted on June 18, was cancelled on June 19 after the Union Home Ministry was informed about a possible "breach", informed officials, as stated in a report by PTI. This led to mass outcry among aspirants and anguish as well.

It was reported by PTI that the CBI did not find any mass conspiracy and hence, the chargesheet would be confined to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, the official informed.

Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which determines appointment as assistant professors, admission to PhD programmes in colleges and universities of India plus eligibility of junior research fellowship (JRF).