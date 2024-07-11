NEET UG petitions to be heard by SC today, case listed as item number 43

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) petitions concerning irregularities in the examination conducted on May 5, the results of which were released on June 4, will be heard by the Supreme Court today, Thursday, July 11.

This is the second hearing of a batch of petitions that were tagged together to be heard by the Supreme Court.

The petitions raise allegations of paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement, impersonation, 67 toppers in the exam, seven toppers from one centre, and other such issues. Most petitions demand re-NEET while others ask for a re-evaluation.

The Centre, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court yesterday, July 10, had stated that the data analytics carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, found that there was no malpractice in the exam.

It was in the range of 550 to 720 that most students scored in, which was attributed to a 25% reduction in the syllabus.

The case has created ripples across the education system, with students opting for protest and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry being carried out. Students demand the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA).