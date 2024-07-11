After IIT Madras' report on NEET UG, hopes of re-NEET dashed

After the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court with regard to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities, candidates' hopes of re-NEET has been dashed completely.

In its July 8 hearing, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had stated that a re-exam is possible only if the below-mentioned three conditions were met:

1) That the paper leak which happened, about which there should be no "self-denial", was systematic

2) If the paper leak led to the compromise of the sanctity and integrity of the entire test

3) If it would be possible to distinguish between honest candidates and candidates who benefitted from cheating, paper leaks and malpractice

The Centre submitted an affidavit last night, on July 10, quoting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' intensive investigation into the exam results, city-wise and center-wise, for two years (2023 and 2024).

The analysis shows that there is neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores.

It also pointed out that many toppers hailed from Sikar, Kota and Kottayam and this could be attributed to the fact that these cities have the most number of coaching centres.

Because all three possibilities are ruled out, chances of re-exam look grim.