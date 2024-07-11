A 40-day timetable helped Uttar Pradesh's Kushagra Vaish bag AIR 6 in ICAI Inter exams
What was your strategy? Tell us what you think worked for you personally?
What worked for me was the timetable I created for the last 40 days, organising each subject, which helped me complete my revisions well before the examinations.
Additionally, the valuable content, practice sessions and top-notch Educators at Unacademy helped me overcome this challenge.
How do you feel? How do your parents feel?
The feeling is indescribable. I was quite confident that I would pass with good marks, but I never expected to achieve a rank. Being the first in my family to pursue CA and passing the interview exams with such a good rank is simply amazing
What do you want to pursue in the future?
I want to pursue my articleship with the Big 4 firms — Deloitte, PwC, EY, or KPMG — because they offer exceptional professional growth, extensive training, and global exposure.
Working with industry leaders will enhance my skills, provide valuable networking opportunities, and significantly boost my career prospects in accounting and beyond.
How did you relax?
During my preparation days, getting six to seven hours of good sleep was incredibly beneficial. It played a crucial role in helping me relax and recharge. It also improved my concentration and focus, allowing me to tackle complex topics with a fresh mind.
Additionally, adequate rest reduces stress and anxiety, keeping me calm and composed.