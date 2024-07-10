NEET UG case: Centre files affidavit in SC; here are four big revelations about paper leaks, counselling and more

The Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) petitions.

In the last hearing on July 8, the apex court asked the Centre/National Testing Agency (NTA, the test conducting body), to determine if the breach has affected the entire exam and if the beneficiaries can be segregated from the honest candidates.

It may be noted that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has undertaken a technical evaluation of the results of the exam.

As per LiveLaw, the Center has filed the affidavit and here are the big revelations, meaning, the most important points from it:

- Centre denies any claim of malpractice. It said that the data anayltics carried out by experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras showed no abnormality in the examination

- From the third week of July, the counselling for NEET UG will commence, according to the affidavit

- It stated that toppers mostly hail from Sikar, Kota and Kottayam and this could be attributed to the fact that these cities have the most number of coaching centres

- There has been a spike in the number of students who have scored specifically in the range of 550 to 720. This has been attributed to 25% reduction in the syllabus. Another point it made is that students obtaining these makes are spread across centres, ruling out the possibility of malpractice.

The Supreme Court resumes the hearing of the case today, July 11.