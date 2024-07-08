"If sanctity of exam lost, re-test has to be ordered": SC during hearing of NEET UG petitions

While hearing more than 30 pleas about the re-test for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG), today, July 8, the Supreme Court stated that a re-test will be carried out if the leak has taken place through social media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing pleas alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

"If a leak has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered, says SC. If we are unable to identify those guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered. If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered," said the apex court, as reported by PTI.

With regards to serval candidates scoring full marks, the bench said, "There are certainly red flags, 67 candidates scoring 720/720; in previous years, the proportion was very low." Clearing the air that a paper leak has taken place and saying that leaks through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic media spread like wildfire, the apex court sought to understand the extent to which the leak took place.

"No question that question paper has been leaked, we are determining the extent of the leak. We want to know the number of beneficiaries of the question paper leak, what action has been taken against them," it said.

"Results of how many wrongdoers have been withheld, want to know the geographical distribution of such beneficiaries," it further questioned.

To recall, NEET UG, the medical entrance exam is marred by controversy of irregularities and malpractices. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation.