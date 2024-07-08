Breaking: CJI DY Chandrachud to hear NEET re-test petitions after 2 pm

While hearing several petitions related to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the Cheif Justice of India DY Chandrachud heading the bench said petitions urging for re-test will be heard at 2 pm after the lunch break.

According to Livelaw, CJI said, "We will come back after lunch. Tell us, for petitioners who will be making the main arguments? We will first hear who are asking for a re-test. Because they are challenging the entirety of the test, they say entire test stands vitiated. First we will hear them."

Following this the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Government's perspective will be heard, the CJI added.

Moreover, when Senior Advocate Anand Tiwari mentioned a petition filed by candidates from a centre in Meghalaya about the lack of full exam time, CJI said, "We will start at 2 PM. We will start hearing people who argue that the entire test is vitiated. Then we will hear individual grievances."

CJI said the NEET PG matter would be detagged when another counsel highlighted a petition about the exam.

It is said a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will be hearing 38 petitions in connection to paper leaks, re-exam and many more issues around the medical entrance exam today.

To recall, currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigation into the irregularities in the exam, specifically in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar is underway. A few arrests have been made and the investigation is still on.