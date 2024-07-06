NEET UG counselling deferred until further notice: Official sources

As per official sources, the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) has been deferred until further notice.

This was informed by ANI via a tweet which was posted today, Saturday, July 6.



This announcement comes in light of several irregularities of NEET UG that are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also, on Monday, July 8, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear several cases regarding the irregularities in NEET UG like paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement, grace marks issue, 67 toppers from one centre, and so on.

Yesterday, the Centre and National Testign Agency (NTA), in their affidavits to the Supreme Court stated that a re-NEET will not be "rationale" and that it will jeopardise the future of the several honest candidates who attempted the question paper sincerely.

However, experts EdexLive had reached out to agree that re-exam is the only sure-shot way to ensure that justice is meted out to each and every one.

Currently, protests are on in different parts of the country against the irregularities in NEET and students are vehemently demanding that a re-exam be conducted, the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA).