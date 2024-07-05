"Not rational to scrap entire May 5 NEET UG exam": Centre tells Supreme Court via affidavit

In another update on the Supreme Court cases regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the Center submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it would not be rational to scrap the entire May 5 NEET UG examination.

As per an alert by PTI, the Centre, in its affidavit, went on to say that scrapping the entire exam might jeopardise the future of all those candidates of NEET UG who attempted the exam honestly.

It may be recalled that the same sentiment was echoed by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, during a press conference on June 20. He had said, "Due to isolated incidents, the future of all students shouldn't be held hostage."

The Centre, in its affidavit, also went on to mention that it has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the entire gamut of allegations of irregularities that are coming up in the exam.

Union of India is committed to conducting all competitive exams in fair and transparent manner, the Centre informed the Supreme Court, as per PTI.

It may be noted that on July 8, Monday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear several petitions pertaining to NEET UG.