NEET PG fresh date is OUT! Exam to be conducted in two shifts on August 11

Finally the wait is over for NEET PG aspirants.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be conducted on August 11 and it will be carried out in two shifts. This was informed via a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) released today, Friday, July 5.

"The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024", stated the notice.

The notice also informed that other details regarding the examination will be released on the NBEMS website, https://natboard.edu "in due course".

And if students have any queries or doubts, the notice urged them to write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

The notice comes as a relief for many NEET PG aspirants who were quite worried about the ongoing speculation regarding the NEET PG exam date on social media and news reports.

It may be recalled that owing to the paper leak and other allegations surrounding NEET undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, NEET-PG was postponed on June 23. This was informed by the Ministry fo Health and Family Welfare citing concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.