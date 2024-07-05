FMGE paper leak news is "fake", exam to be held as scheduled: NBEMS President

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations Medical Science (NBEMS), called the news about Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) paper and answer key on sale "fake".

Dr Sheth also emphasised that the FMGE will be held as scheduled tomorrow, July 6.

The NBEMS president said that since the exam is being conducted in Computer-Based Technology (CBT) mode, there is no chance of paper leak as the question paper has not been generated yet. In the same interview with The Indian Express, he cautioned that students should not focus on rumours and social media posts.

The FMGE is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

After a case was filed by the Kerala Cyber Police, it was informed that the FMGE question paper and answer key were found on Telegram. It was under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 that a case was registered.

Also, it was informed that the Cyber Division of the Kerala Police has started 24x7 cyber patrolling on social media platforms in order to spot these kinds of frauds and initiate necessary action.