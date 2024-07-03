NMC has a new Chairperson and it's Dr BN Gangadhar. Here's who else is new

Various individuals have been appointed to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as well as Autonomous Boards and this was informed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the nodal agency of the Government of India on Wednesday, July 3.

This came from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This was informed that this was done by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). These appointments are for a period of four years, until they attain the age of 70 or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), Dr BN Gangadhar, has been appointed as the Chairperson of NMC (in terms of Section 4 of the NMC Act, 2019).

The other important appointments made are:

- The new President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) is Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (in terms of Section 17(2) of the NMC Act, 2019).

- The new whole-time member of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) is Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. This is in terms of Section 17(2) of the NMC Act, 2019.

- Dr Rajendra Achyut Badwe, Professor Emeritus at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, is the new part-time member of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) for two years, until he attains 70 years of age or until further orders, whichever is earliest.